Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – A Kenyan man has sparked reactions after advising his fellow men who are looking for wives to marry single mothers.

He claims that single mothers make the best wives because they have seen it all in life and once they get a man to settle down with, they submit and do everything possible to salvage the marriage.

He further said that although some men will not agree with his sentiments, most men who marry women without kids end up being disappointed.

His video has gone viral and elicited a lot of reactions.

Do you agree with his sentiments?

Listen:

