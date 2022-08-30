Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – A Kenyan lady has taken to social media to look for a handsome man she met at a club in Thika and shared drinks before parting ways.

She loved his vibes, but unfortunately, she forgot to take his phone number because she left in a hurry.

She has been having sleepless nights thinking about the guy.

The hunk told him that he is single.

She shared his photos on Facebook and urged anyone who knows where she can find him to contact her.

This is what she posted.

