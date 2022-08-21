Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 21 August 2022 -Jacinta Musyoka embarrassed herself badly after accidentally posting a message inviting church members for a sex party in a WhatsApp prayer group.

She was looking for 5 people to be hired for a live sex show at a house party.

She quickly deleted the message and apologized after church members started complaining but the damage had already been done.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.