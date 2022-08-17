Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – English Model and TV presenter Katie Piper was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation after her husband noticed a black spot in her eye.

Piper, who has long been an advocate for victims of acid attacks, shared a photo of her bandages on Instagram and told her followers how she noticed something was off.

She said her condition worsened and she was left feeling nauseous and in extreme pain, meaning that she had to be rushed in to hospital.

She wrote;

Emergency Operation for me!



On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye, I was excited thinking I had a pupil again, but by Sunday my left eye was extremely painful and couldn’t tolerate light, so I patched it up and put it down to old injuries. I’m used to being in some level of discomfort and I went to work.



By Sunday night I felt nausea and in extreme pain. I got in touch with my eye specialist @sherazdaya @centreforsightuk and unfortunately he confirmed the black circle was a hole in my eye and the eye had perforated. This had always been a fear that it would happen.



Yesterday @sherazdaya sourced tissue for me and operated on me. I cannot thank him and his team enough, their knowledge and expertise but also how kind and caring they all are. There maybe some evil people in this world but there are also some pretty incredible people doing amazing things for people on a daily basis. Huge thank you team @sherazdaya @centreforsightuk You are the best!

Katie became blind in one eye after a former partner and an accomplice orchestrated an acid attack on her. The two men, Daniel Lynch and Stefan Sylvestre received life sentences for the crime, though Syvlestre was released on parole in 2018.

A year after the attack, Katie waived her right to anonymity in order to raise awareness for victims of acid attacks.