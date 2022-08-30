Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – A lady from Kasarani, identified as Maureen, has been exposed as a dangerous criminal after she stole from a man.

The victim had invited Maureen to his house for a date.

He left her in the house for his regular workouts and when he returned, he found her missing.

She reportedly disappeared with his 42-inch TV set.

When he called her, she claimed she was a cancer patient and wanted to sell the TV and get money for treatment.

It is not clear whether they had agreed on some form of payment when they met for a date with the victim.

She is on the run preying on her next victim.

See her photos below and stay alert.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.