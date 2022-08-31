Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 31 August 2022 – There was drama after a man was involved in an accident while trying to flee after having sex with two slay queens.

The ladies had agreed to have sex with the man in exchange for money.

However, the cunning man claimed that he didn’t have enough money after satisfying his sexual thirst.

He sped off with the two ladies inside the car as the scuffle ensued and shortly after, he lost control of his car.

The car rolled several times and landed in a thicket.

Luckily, the two ladies escaped unhurt.

They were seen coming out of the vehicle cursing the man, who was still trapped inside the vehicle.

They claimed that he wanted to abduct them after they demanded their dues.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.