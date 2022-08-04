Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged that Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has already booked a flight to Melbourne, Australia on August 10th this year.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Karanja Kibicho with Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, are planning to go to exile in Australia.

Itumbi said Kibicho has even bought an apartment in Melbourne and has even applied for a job as a Mechanical Engineering lecturer at Melbourne University.

Itumbi said Kibicho and Kinoti are planning to go to exile since a poll allegedly conducted by National Intelligence Service (NIS) shows Deputy President William Ruto leading the race with 55.4 percent.

Kibicho and Kinoti are among senior government officials who have been persecuting Ruto in the last four years.

Here is what Dennis Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents are verifying reports that:

1. The La Murder PS – has booked a ticket to Melbourne, Australia together with DCI Kinoti.

2. The Ticket is dated 10th August 2022.

3. The La Murder PS is already engaged in searching for a Lecturer Gig in Australia. The University of Melbourne is one of the places he has applied and gotten a response.

4. Deep State internal Polls show that William Ruto is winning with 55.4%

5. That the La Murder PS has already secured a Furnished Apartment in Melbourne

The Kenyan DAILY POST.