Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Kanye West will not be charged for allegedly punching a fan after a heated exchange outside a hotel in Los Angeles.

Back in January 2022, Kanye got into an argument that turned physical near the Soho Warehouse, according to law enforcement sources. Things got so heated that Kanye pushed and punched the male fan.

A video of the incident shows Kanye yelling, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cuz that’s what happened right f****** now.”

The case was being investigated as a misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 6 months.

However, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told TMZ that Kanye will not be charged.

“After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said.