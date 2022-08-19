Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – Kanye West is defending displaying his Yeezy Gap line in trash bags as it hit stores around the country.

The rapper made an appearance on FOX News Thursday, August 18.

In a quick interview from the Gap location in Times Square Kanye was asked if he understood why some have criticized the clothing displays as insensitive to the homeless.

The rapper replied: “I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize for my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do: make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

During the interview, Ye pointed out the bags weren’t trash bags. He said they were large construction bags.

He states, “This is not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just a celebrity collaboration. This is my life. I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

Watch the video below.

'I AM AN INNOVATOR': Kanye West calls out critics, refuses to apologize after backlash for selling clothes in trash bagshttps://t.co/HbGhI7iUfZ pic.twitter.com/5E94QXipVd — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 18, 2022