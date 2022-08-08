Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – Kanye West has declared Pete Davidson dead after the Saturday Night Live star and Kim Kardashian broke up.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have gone their separate ways. This is despite Pete getting tattoos of Kim and her kids.

According to reports, Kim dumped Pete because he’s “immature”.

Following the breakup, Kanye, who has made no secret his dislike for Pete, took to Instagram to announce that Pete has died.

“Skete Davidson dead at 28,” Kanye wrote on Instagram.

The Pete Davidson obituary is Kanye’s only post on Instagram.