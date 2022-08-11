Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 August 2022 – As other media stations concentrate on elections, controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari is busy cashing in on his brainwashed followers on Shifu TV.

He has been urging his followers to ‘plant a seed’ and send money via Mpesa.

He lies to them that the money will multiply through prayers.

Below is a screen grab of him live on Shifu TV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.