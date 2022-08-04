Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 August 2022 – Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, reportedly hired goons to attack an ardent supporter of his rival Njoroge Wainana, who is vying for the parliamentary seat on the UDA ticket.

The goons accosted the man in Narumoro after Ruto held a mega rally in Kieni and damaged his car.

The victim has been using his car to campaign for Njoroge and Ruto.

This is not the first time that Kanini Kega is being accused of sponsoring goons to attack his opponents.

The vocal MP is facing stiff competition from the UDA candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.