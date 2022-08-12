Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 12 August 2022 – Kameme FM presenter Benson Gathungu alias Mzee Kiengei is busy in the village inspecting the construction of his palatial mansion.

He started the project last year and so far, he has done an amazing job.

The renowned vernacular media personality took to social media and shared photos to show the progress of the mansion, and advised Kenyans to focus on their hustles as politicians continue celebrating after clinching elective seats.

He advised ordinary citizens to focus on their hustles instead of wasting their time focusing on politics.

See photos.

