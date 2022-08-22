Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 August 2022 – Police are investigating an incident at Nasra Estate in Nairobi where a man stabbed his ex-wife before setting himself and their daughter ablaze inside her car.

According to a police report, the 34-year-old man identified as Dennis Musyoka requested his ex-wife Elizabeth Munyalo to bring their daughter so that they could bond.

She arrived in a Honda Vezel registration number KDE 438R.

He reportedly entered her vehicle carrying a bag from which he removed a knife and stabbed his estranged wife four times.

She managed to jump of the vehicle before being rescued by a good Samaritan.

He then set himself on fire in the vehicle together with his 2-year-old daughter.

The victims were rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where the lady is admitted in stable condition.

Their daughter was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital where she later died.

The man died while receiving treatment at Mama Lucy Hospital.

It was alleged that the couple had separated for some time over domestic issues.

Below is what the police report reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.