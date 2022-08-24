Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – UFC fighter, Kamaru Usman has revealed he wants a trilogy fight with Leon Edwards in enemy territory in the UK early next year.

The former welterweight champion was dethroned as he suffered a brutal head kick KO loss against ‘Rocky’ on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has had time to reflect on his defeat, which happened at the last minute when he was well up on the scorecards.

After speaking with Dana White, the 35-year-old is now looking forward to a trilogy fight early in 2023.

He told TMZ: ‘What else makes sense (other than trilogy)? Look at the division, what else makes sense? I talked to Dana and I’ll let him do his job, we’re going to see what date makes sense, probably top of next year.

‘I was going to squeeze one in this year but it’s probably top of next year. I want to go to England. I feel like England is my second home. England is half Africa, people don’t know that. It’s time to go over there and entertain my English people, what better story.’

Usman beat Edwards by decision in their first fight seven years ago but now the scores are a level ahead of their highly-anticipated third meeting.

The dominant wrestler had never been put on his back or knocked out before UFC 278 but is willing to bounce back.

‘There’s good hurt, when you finish a fight and know you’ve got two cheques, he reflected. ‘Then there’s the one where you just have one. Hurt is hurt. But I’m feeling good, it’s a new experience but it’s a fight, a fight is a fight.

‘I had to go to the hospital to get scanned and all of that, just the formalities and I was in and out of there. What a shot, it was a great shot, I’m talking Hail Mary in a super bowl, last 10 seconds.

Usman also revealed that he is studying the footage of their fight analytically.

He admitted: ‘I’ve already watched the fight three or four times. It’s not hard to watch at all. I’ve done that to people. It happens. The beautiful thing is that happens but we forget what was actually taking place in that fight.

‘Everyone is more sad about it than I am, for me that’s a good think because it lets me know that people care.’

There’s no bad blood between Usman and Edwards, with both men happy to let their skills do the talking and the former pound-for-pound No 1 spoke of his respect for the Brit.

‘I’m excited for what’s next. I have a rare opportunity now to inspire and motivate, showing people you can fall and get back up. I like Leon, always have, I actually follow him on social media. I’m happy for him and in a sense he kind of reminds me of my journey.

‘It is great for his story and my story. He’s wanted to fight in London for a while and now he’s got a big one. Congratulations to Leon, it was a beautiful technique, what a wonderful Hail Mary,’ he concluded.