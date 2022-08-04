Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – With less than five days remaining to the August 9th presidential election, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has promised to ensure former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court barred Sonko from vying for the Mombasa Governor seat because he was impeached in Nairobi as a governor last year.

Speaking on Thursday morning in an interview with several Kamba stations, Kalonzo said that he will use his powers as the Azimio La Umoja Chief Minister to help Sonko salvage his political career.

“I expressed displeasure with Chief Justice Martha Koome and IEBC chairman for saying they will not clear Mike Sonko.

“I feel a sense of duty to help Mike Sonko because he is very popular with the Kenyan people. If I get the Chief Minister, I will help him be cleared to run.

“We had given him a very strong law team which is still available for him to date. Even if there will not be a by-election in Mombasa following the outcome of the appeal, Sonko will be cleared to vie for any political seat,” Kalonzo said.

Although Kalonzo says he will help Sonko, he has faulted him for joining William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp. Kalonzo says that Ruto is just using Sonko and will not help him with his predicaments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.