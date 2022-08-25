Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Former Lawmaker and Chief Administrative Secretary, Wavinya Ndeti, has been sworn in as Governor of Machakos County.

The ceremony held at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos Town was attended by outgoing Governor Alfred Mutua.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka was also in attendance to witness Wavinya’s oath-taking ceremony.

During the colourful ceremony, Kalonzo was spotted in deep thoughts and sharply looking at Wavinya Ndeti’s derriere.

This is after Mutua danced with Wavinya who was seen shaking her derriere.

Last year, Kalonzo was accused of having a thing with Wavinya Ndeti, who is a widow.

The former Vice president is said to be the man behind Wavinya’s election since he offered her resources to campaign and defeat well-oiled leaders like former State House employee, Nzioka Waita and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, Johnson Muthama.

Here is a photo of Kalonzo admiring Wavinya’s Ndeti derriere.

