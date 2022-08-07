Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 7, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta connived with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to orchestrate his downfall.

Speaking during Kenya Kwanza’s final rally at Nyayo Stadium yesterday, Sonko claimed that Kalonzo was tasked with convincing him to abandon Nairobi politics and join the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

According to Sonko, Kalonzo misadvised him that he was unpopular among Nairobi residents and thus should shift base to Mombasa.

He lamented that his decision to vie in Mombasa would later come back to haunt him.

Further, Sonko stated that frustrations with his candidature were caused by members of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, a plot he claimed was led by Kalonzo.

“After being convinced to join the Mombasa gubernatorial race, Kalonzo started convincing me to seek an appointive position like him. I almost gave in.”

“It was because of the troubles I was facing that Deputy President William Ruto came to my rescue. He told me that I had gone through enough tribulations and should join his team,” he stated.

However, he noted that he does not harbour any hard feelings against Uhuru and Kalonzo.

Sonko’s gubernatorial bid hit a snug in July 2022 after the Supreme Court upheld the decision to bar him from the polls, having been impeached as governor in Nairobi.

The embattled politician was vying for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat via the Wiper party, having joined Kalonzo’s team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.