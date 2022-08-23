Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – A video has emerged of Azimio One Kenya Alliance running mate Martha Karua and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka fighting for who should be closer to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The incident happened on Monday when Raila was filing a petition challenging William Ruto’s victory at the Supreme Court.

In the video, Raila and Karua walking alongside Kalonzo. Karua could be observed pulling Kalonzo away from Raila and the former Vice President handled it casually.

Some of the Kenyans’ reactions include: “Hadi walking formations in Wanapigania,” the individual who posted the video penned.

This is the kind of chaos we would encounter in the statehouse. My God.” @bkairu5: “I like that other coalition because of this.

“It would have been sold to the highest bidder for that spot next to Raila.

Here is the video

