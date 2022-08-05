Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah’s running mate, Justina Wamae, has defended her move to expose her party leader as a supporter of Raila Odinga and Azimio.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Wamae detailed that she was compelled to make that statement to affirm her position in the party and as Wajackoyah’s running mate.

She maintained that her public statement proved that top principals can differ in ideologies without throwing tantrums at each other.

“What I did yesterday was simply underpinning my boss’s view. My boss had given feedback, there was a party statement and we have been accused of being a project previously.”

“So I represent a constituent of women and youth, and they were telling me if you keep quiet, you come out as a flower girl.

“So I had to put out my voice, and my boss was aware of it,” she explained.

At the same time, Wamae ruled out joining either Azimio or Kenya Kwanza, insisting that her candidature together with Wajackoyah will go all the way to the ballot.

“As of now, my boss and I are not in any conflict and I respect the direction Roots Party is taking to ensure that Kenyans see politics as a different thing of not being sycophants, you can raise your voice,” Wamae remarked.

According to Wamae, her statement raised the party’s stake, which she stated was nosediving in recent opinion polls.

Wamae had accused her boss of going against Roots Party and supporting the former Prime Minister without consulting her.

She maintained that she would not support Azimio if the party takes that stand.

“It is true Wajackoyah is supporting Azimio but we have not discussed that as a party.”

“If we need to take a stand on who to support, I will support the contrary. We have been branded a project twice but we have not agreed as a party,” she stated.

