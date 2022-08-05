Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – A cheating man was embarrassed badly after he was busted by his wife chewing a slay queen in their matrimonial bed.

The randy man invited the young lady to his house when his wife was away for work, not knowing that she had set up a trap for them.

His wife returned home announced and found him stark naked in bed with the slay queen, leading to a confrontation.

The lady had a hard time explaining what she was doing in the woman’s house.

The aggrieved woman ordered the poor lady to leave her house naked as her husband tried to call the police to intervene.

Such an incident once happened to Janet Mbugua’s husband Eddie Ndichu after she caught him chewing a slay queen at their Runda home.

Watch videos of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.