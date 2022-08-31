Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Embattled Suna East MP-elect, Junet Mohammed, has resurfaced after days of going missing since the declaration of the presidential election results.

Junet went into hiding after he was accused of allegedly costing Azimio Leader Raila Odinga the presidency.

According to sources, Junet and outgoing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho were allegedly given money to hire agents to guard Raila’s votes across the country.

Instead, they did not do as instructed and ended up gobbling the money; something that cost Baba the presidency as President-elect and his Kenya Kwanza had a field day, especially in Mt. Kenya and Rift Valley.

The vocal politician had, in the run-up to the August 9 General Election, been outspoken on the win for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

However, owing to the turn of events post-August 9, the lawmaker went underground, raising eyebrows among Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST