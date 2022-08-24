Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader, Julius Malema, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to accept the fact that he was beaten by Deputy President William Ruto in the just concluded presidential election in Kenya.

Ruto, according to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), won the election and attained 50 percent + 1, a requirement for one to be declared a President-elect in Kenya.

Instead of conceding defeat, Raila Odinga has moved to the Supreme Court, where he is challenging Ruto’s win, citing irregularities and illegalities committed during the vote tallying process.

Reacting to Raila’s move to the Supreme Court, Malema called the former Prime Minister to accept the outcome and avoid causing political instability and uncertainty in Africa, particularly Kenya.

“We call on Mr. Raila Odinga to accept the election’s outcome, and not form part of a tradition of causing instability, and uncertainty in African governance,” Malema said.

