Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 August 2022 – Rapper Juliani and his wife Lillian Ng’ang’a, the former Machakos County first lady, welcomed their bundle of joy a few days ago.

Speaking in an interview with a popular Youtuber, the former Ukoo Flani rap group member expressed how he is grateful to become a dad again and revealed they were blessed with a son.

“I have two children. A girl and a boy. I welcomed a baby boy recently with Lillian Ng’ang’a,” he said.

He did not want to share the good news with the public immediately after welcoming the baby but he was super excited about being a dad again.

“I did not want to say much about it but we got a baby so I am a father of two. The truth is as a father to a baby boy, you are not involved as much,” he added.

Juliani and Lillian got married on February 2, 2022, in a private wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.

The wedding had less than 50 guests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.