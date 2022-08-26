Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has received a big blow in his petition at the Supreme Court seeking to overturn President-elect William Ruto’s controversial win.

This is after the 4 rebel IEBC commissioners, led by Vice Chair Juliana Cherera, who disputed Wafula Chebukati’s decision to declare Ruto as the winner of the August presidential contest, changed their tune on what happened at Bomas during the declaration of presidential results.

Raila was banking on the IEBC commissioners to make his case against Ruto and the commission at the Supreme Court and had even included them in his petition.

However, the 4 rebel commissioners don’t want to be a part of Raila’s petition.

In fact, they will now have their separate lawyers to represent them at the Supreme Court. They have agreed to reveal what exactly transpired before Ruto was declared President-elect by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

They also now do not agree with Raila that the election was rigged in favor of Ruto. In fact, Cherera has said their lawyers will vigorously defend the IEBC on rigging claims.

According to Cherera and his team, they are only against the fact that Chebukati denied them access to the tally of votes from 27 constituencies before the announcement of the presidential results.

Raila was hoping that the rebel commissioners would help him overturn Ruto’s victory, but as it turns out, they have also abandoned him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.