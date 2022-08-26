Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Since the implementation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Judiciary’s visibility in the media and digital space has gone a notch higher.

From high-quality photos to regular updates, the communication department of the third arm of the government has grown tremendously.

This success can be attributed to Zakheem Rajan, the man who has had the privilege of working with three Chief Justices, including the sitting CJ Martha Karambu Koome.

Rajan is a communications practitioner at the Judiciary of Kenya.

He is tasked with covering the public, media, and stakeholder engagements within the Judiciary.

He is also mandated with implementing strategies that enhance judicial visibility.

Rajan started as a street food vendor in Mombasa.

He shared a photo when he was hawking nyama choma in the streets of Mombasa and thanked God for his success.

“From a nyama choma guy to the judiciary top photographer, we thank God for this far, Mungu tu,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.