Friday, August 5, 2022 – It has now emerged that the outgoing and unpopular Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has planned chaos in Raila Odinga’s rally at Tononoka grounds on Friday.

Joho is believed to be behind the planned chaos after he met Azimio leaders led by MPs Junet Mohamed, Sabina Chege among others at Acacia Hotel in Kisumu where they plotted the violence in a bid to fix former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who recently decamped to UDA after being blocked by IEBC in his quest to contest for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

According to sources in Kisumu, Governor Joho and Azimio chiefs’ meeting which happened on Thursday ahead of Raila’s grand rally at Tononoka Grounds resolved to blame Sonko for the chaos that are expected to disrupt the Azimio final rally in Mombasa.

According to sources Joho financed the whole activity to ensure Sonko is painted as a violent and chaotic leader in order to help his favorite candidate for the Mombasa Gubernatorial bid, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, who is the ODM candidate to win the gubernatorial bid.

Sonko has caused a last minute election wave in Mombasa County that’s likely to tilt Raila’s support base in Mombasa in favour of Ruto and also ensure Sarai takes over as Mombasa Governor.