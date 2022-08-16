Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – It appears US President Joe Biden now wants President-elect William Ruto to shake hands with his worthy competitor and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and work with him for the sake of Kenya.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Kenya urged Ruto and his competitors in the just concluded elections to work together for the good of the country.

The US Government urged all parties to peacefully resolve any remaining concerns about the election through existing dispute resolution mechanisms.

“We applaud the efforts of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, security forces, and all electoral institutions to organize a peaceful and orderly voting and counting process.

“Under the leadership of Chair Wafula Chebukati, the IEBC declared William Ruto as the winner of the presidential election.

“This is an important milestone in the electoral process,” the Embassy said.

It also called on all political party leaders to continue to urge their supporters to remain peaceful and refrain from violence.

The US Embassy further commended the active participation of Kenya’s political parties, civil society, and citizens in shaping robust discussions throughout the campaign period.

“The United States and Kenya share a strong partnership. We work together to improve healthcare, promote peace and security in the region, advance respect for human rights, and strengthen our economies. We look forward to continuing to enhance our partnership with the people and government of Kenya,” the statement read in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.