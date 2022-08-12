Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has accused Deputy President William Ruto and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) brigade of rigging the just concluded election in the Mt Kenya region.

In a statement, Kioni who lost the Ndaragwa parliamentary seat to a UDA candidate said that the ‘Yellow Wave’ was fake.

“For the record, let all and sundry know there was no “Yellow Wave” in the Mount Kenya region including other regions like Bungoma, Taita Taveta, and Kisii.

“These claims are far from the truth. There was no infrasound of the so-called wave, they say even dogs can smell a tsunami coming,” Kioni stated.

“It is with great concern that the electoral process was highly compromised. We have learnt of a massive subtle rigging scheme that took place in the 33 constituencies of Mount Kenya for the parliamentary elections.,” Kioni added.

The President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party further argued that it had received reports from its agents on “voter bribery, voter intimidation, displaying of UDA campaign materials within the precincts of polling centers, mishandling of Jubilee Party and Azimio party agents by the presiding officers by denying them access to the polling stations on time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.