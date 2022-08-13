Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 13, 2022 -Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has stated that the government has prepared raw data of the just concluded election, and Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is leading with a big margin.

In an interview with KTN on Friday evening, Kioni who lost the Ndaragwa parliamentary seat to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate said even Jubilee Party has a tallying center and it shows Raila Odinga leading.

“Everybody has their data and we are waiting for Chebukati to make sense of it. I have my own data as I believe Raila Odinga will emerge victorious,” Kioni said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has until August 16, 2022, to announce the results, which Kenyans are eagerly anticipating.

Inside the Bomas of Kenya where the presidential tally has been ongoing, security has been beefed up, with only a limited number of accredited officials granted access to the counting desk.

All 290 Returning Officers have arrived at the venue and are submitting their forms 34B, which are critical in the ongoing verification process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.