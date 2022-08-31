Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) officials used face masks to rig the August 9th election in favor of President-Elect William Ruto.

In an interview with Inooro FM on Wednesday, Kioni, who exhibited raw bitterness, said he has received intelligence that IEBC officials wore masks that aided them to campaign for UDA candidates inside the voting halls”.

“When you have a face mask on, your lips cannot be seen and the voice is stifled. They influenced the voters to vote us out,” he said.

He added that voting in many parts of Mt Kenya happened in the dead of night “like the practice of witchcraft as opposed to the time from 6 am to 5 pm stipulated by the law”.

He also blamed Kenyans’ voting patterns that post close results as the root cause of post-election negative emotions.

The 57-year-old land economist and lawyer said if voters learned how to tell the difference between the winner and others, it would help discourage losers from going to court.

The IEBC announced the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) William Ruto as President-elect with 50.5 percent of tallied votes, with Azimio’s Raila Odinga receiving 48.9 percent.

Raila Odinga has already moved to court to challenge Ruto’s win.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.