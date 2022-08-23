Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will nullify President-Elect William Ruto’s victory.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Monday evening, Kioni, who lost the Ndaragwa parliamentary seat in the just concluded Presidential election, said the August 9th election was a sham.

Kioni said Ruto and his clique in the Mt Kenya region planned four years ago on how to steal the election.

He claimed Ruto and his gang planned to steal 25 to 30 votes in every polling station and this is the reason why Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge Ruto’s victory.

“They would steal like 25 or 30 votes from one polling station,” Kioni said.

“The plot to rig elections was hatched a long time ago. It is not something that began as we prepared for elections. The rigging plot was planned for four or five years,” Kioni added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.