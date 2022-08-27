Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – Jennifer Lopez performed a new song for her husband during their wedding which took place last weekend and the video just emerged.

J.Lo got Ben Affleck to sit in a chair close to the stage as she took over the dance floor to perform for him at his Georgia estate during their wedding celebration.

The singer also got backup singers and dancers to perform with her.

While performing, she kept pointing to Ben as she sang the catchy hook, “Can’t get enough.”

Ben and J.Lo’s wedding held at the same venue where they were supposed to get married 20 years ago.