Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Celebrity couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing to throw their three-day extravagant wedding celebrations a month after their nuptials.

The singer, 53, and the actor, who celebrated his 50th birthday today, will have their dream wedding celebration at Ben’s Riceboro estate in Georgia this weekend.

‘It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,’ an insider told Page Six.

The weekend festivities with family and friends will start with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, according to the source.

It will be followed by a ceremony on Saturday, and the couple will close out their celebrations with ‘a barbecue and picnic’ on Sunday.

The Hustlers star will rock a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, after previously wearing two different dresses for her Vegas wedding.

The wedding is also going to be documented for Vogue magazine.

Among the celebrity guests expected to attend are Ben’s best friend Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo, and brother Casey Affleck among many others.

Jennifer’s celebrity friends Leah Remini, Jane Fonda, and Renee Zellweger are also expected to attend.

Ben and Jen picked the actor’s Riceboro home for the event, with the songstress planning the party soon after their Vegas wedding according to TMZ.