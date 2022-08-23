Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 23 August 2022 – Citizen TV journalist, Jeff Koinange, has put up his Mercedes G-Wagon for sale.

A city car dealer who deals with high-end cars recently shared a photo of the high-end SUV on social media and informed clients that Jeff was selling it.

The renowned media personality is offloading the guzzler at a throwaway price.

“Our good friend, Mr. JK, finally wants to let go of his G-Class G63 AMG 👌 Asking Price is Kes. 4,999,999 or the nearest offer!” the dealer shared on social media.

The Mercedes Benz G-Wagon was worth over Sh 14 million when new.

Koinange’s guzzler doesn’t hold any displayed number plate which has in the past raised eyebrows with Kenyans questioning why he moves around with the unmarked car.

