Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – Jay Shetty will officiate the second wedding ceremony between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck this weekend.

The podcaster and celebrity life coach will perform the duties as the couple celebrate their love for one another at a three-day celebration at their home in Georgia, according to Page Six.

Jay, who has hosted stars such as Kobe Bryant and Will Smith on his On Purpose podcast, has reportedly been close to Jennifer for a number of years.

He previously officiated Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell’s wedding in Colorado September last year.

In February, Jennifer invited him to officiate four weddings that she organised as part of a PR stunt for her latest movie Marry Me.

Jennifer and Ben are set to have their dream wedding celebration at Ben’s Riceboro estate in Georgia this weekend.

The gorgeous estate features a central mansion designed in a plantation style over 4,000 acres, according to Homes And Gardens.

Speaking about the second wedding, an insider told Page Six: ‘It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.’

The weekend festivities with family and friends will start with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, according to the source.

It will be followed by a ceremony on Saturday, and the couple will close out their celebrations with ‘a barbecue and picnic’ on Sunday.

The Hustlers star will reportedly be wearing a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, after previously wearing two different dresses for her Vegas wedding, including a wedding dress ‘from an old movie’ she worked on and a lacy creation designed by Zuhair Murad.

The superstar’s wedding fashion is also going to be documented for Vogue magazine.

Among the celebrity guests expected to attend is Ben’s best friend Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo and brother Casey Affleck.