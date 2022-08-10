Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Former Kiss 100 presenter turned politician Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, is set to serve his first term as a Member of Parliament after ousting Ruto’s ally Nixon Korir.

His baby mama, Cheptoek Boyo, a renowned local actress and TV host, has taken to social media and penned a sweet message to him, following the victory.

The mother of one noted that her baby daddy has worked hard to clinch the seat, adding that he is a perfect choice for the people of Lang’ata.

“Congratulations #BabaSalika @jalangoo you have fought so hard and you won. You are the perfect choice for the people of Lang’ata,” she posted on her Insta Stories.

Chepkoet Boyo and Jalang’o have a daughter together.

They co-parent after parting ways.

