Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Jennifer Lopez has shared photos of the three stunning dresses she wore at her wedding to Ben Affleck that was held in Georgia on Saturday August 20.

The actress took to her website on Tuesday, August 23, to share photos from the ceremony, which is their second wedding.

The mum-of-two wore three custom Ralph Lauren gowns.

First, there was her wedding ceremony gown, which was made from more than 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric.

Her second gown featured cascading strings of pearls.

The third gown was a mermaid silhouette featuring a Swarovski-crystal-embellished keyhole neckline.

All three creations from American designer Ralph Lauren are couture gowns and each one is estimated to cost about $1million.