Sunday, August 28, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto’s blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has detailed how they ferried Forms 34A from polling stations to Kenya Kwanza tallying center.

Responding to John Githongo’s incriminating affidavit, Itumbi said Kenya Kwanza contracted 4,600 Boda Boda riders to ferry forms 34A from the polling stations to their parallel tallying centre situated at the UDA headquarters along Ngong Road.

“Kenya Kwanza engaged 4,600 Boda Bodas to transport the managers to collect the hard copy Form 34As from their polling stations, immediately they were signed by the Presiding Officers. These forms were eventually brought to the UDA Party Headquarters. The forms were used to compare with the results being verified and announced at Bomas,” says Itumbi.

In his affidavit supporting the presidential election petition filed by Raila Odinga and Martha Karua, Githongo alleged that Itumbi and others oversaw a team of 56 hackers who got unauthorized access to the IEBC system, where they tampered with the presidential tally in favor of president-elect William Ruto.

Githongo further released a clip in which he was captured speaking to one of the supposed hackers who revealed the alleged goings on in the “hustler centre”.

The whistleblower claimed that the said hackers were based in Karen and were under the instructions of, among others, Itumbi.

“Our mission was to get William Ruto to power and to defeat the dynasties. We were told we needed freedom; to liberate ourselves from the dynasties. We were told freedom is coming,” he said.

In his defence, Itumbi termed Githongo’s affidavit a creation of fiction and fantasy, further clarifying that he (Itumbi) did not at any point interact with the entries of the elections management body.

“I have been shown an Affidavit by Githongo that alleges he met with an unnamed whistleblower, who purports to have revealed details of his involvement with a ‘large scale, well-orchestrated fraudulent scheme that enabled them to interfere with and compromise the IEBC electoral data transmission system and manipulate the presidential election results in favor of DP Ruto.

“Githongo’s narration and whistle-blower account is a fantasy and fictional story with shadowy imaginary characters and locations,” adds Itumbi.

