Thursday, 18 August 2022 – The daughter of the late Benga singer, John DeMathew, has paid an emotional tribute to him as fans and family mark three years since he passed on in a grisly road accident.

DeMathew was a polygamous man and following his demise, his family disintegrated.

The singer’s daughter Jane recently lost her son but the family of the late singer doesn’t want her to bury her son on her father’s land.

She took to social media during his anniversary and cried for help, following family wrangles.

Jane is the daughter of one of DeMathew’s wives.

Below is what she posted on Facebook:

The Kenyan DAILY POST.