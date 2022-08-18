Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – A female Twitter user has said that it is rude for a mother to expect her child’s partner to join her in the kitchen on first meeting.

According to @toni_aa, the person is still a guest at first visit.

She wrote;

I think it’s actually rude for you to meet your partners mum for the first time and she expects you to help her in the kitchen like ma, im a guest?