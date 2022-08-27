Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 27 August 2022 – Popular gospel singer Linet Munyali alias Size 8 has reportedly parted ways with her celebrity husband Sammy Muraya, better known as DJ MO.

Word has it that Size 8 left her matrimonial home in Lavington last week and took the kids with her.

According to a source close to the couple, they have had endless marital woes since 2019.

However, they pretend all is okay in public to avoid messing up lucrative corporate deals that they have signed together.

“Size 8 was angry and she decided to move out with her children.

“They have had friction between them for a while now before she made the decision to move out with the children,” the source said.

“They have to keep up the appearance that they are together to avoid messing up the business.

“Size 8 has had it and her decision to move out is final. She moved out last week,” the source added.

It is alleged that a female city politician is at the center of their marital woes.

Size 8 recently discovered that DJ MO was dating the politician secretly.

She further found out that the well-loaded politician has been funding her husband’s lavish lifestyle.

Things got out of hand after she reportedly caught them red-handed having fun at an apartment in Kilimani, prompting her to leave her matrimonial home.

Size 8 has moved out of her matrimonial home before but this time round, she has no plans of getting back together with DJ MO.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.