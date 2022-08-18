Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – The Amani National Congress (ANC) party has nominated its leader, Musalia Mudavadi, for the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary in President-elect William Ruto’s government.

This comes even as Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has vowed to overturn Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court.

In a statement, the party stated that the decision was reached unanimously during a council meeting that was called by ANC’s Secretary General, Simon Gikuru.

“The Amani National Congress has nominated its party leader, Hon Musalia Mudavadi, for the appointment as the Prime Cabinet Secretary.”

“In a special meeting by the party’s Council Bureau held Wednesday, the council unanimously nominated Hon Musalia Mudavadi for the position,” Gikuru stated.

The Kenya Kwanza faction under Ruto stated that it would create a Prime Cabinet Secretary position through an Executive Order.

This is in line with the agreement signed between Ruto, Ford Kenya’s Moses Masika Wetangula, and Mudavadi.

Ruto won the just concluded General Election after garnering 50.49% of votes cast against Raila’s 48.85%.

Mudavadi has previously served as Kenya’s Vice President under the late Daniel Torotich Arap Moi.

He also served as the Deputy Prime Minister during the grand coalition government that was formed by the late Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga after the 2007 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.