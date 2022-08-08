Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – Kenyans rushed to Naivas supermarket in Diani on Sunday when they got wind that the subsidized Unga was on sale.

Long queues were witnessed outside the supermarket as shoppers scrambled for the subsidized UNGA that has been missing from the shelves, despite President Uhuru Kenyatta issuing an order to manufacturers.

A concerned social media user shared the photos and wondered why Kenyans cannot consume other foods apart from Ugali.

This is what the situation looked like.

