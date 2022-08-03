Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour ‘unacceptable’ after the striker left Old Trafford early before the end of Man United’s last friendly match.

United had publicly insisted that they had no issues with the forward leaving Old Trafford before the end of their 1-1 friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

The wantaway Portuguese superstar had played the first 45 minutes of the game before he was substituted and replaced at the break by Amad Diallo off by manager Erik ten Hag at half-time.

The 37-year-old wasn’t the only player to make an early departure on Sunday and Ten Hag isn’t impressed.

Speaking about the incident, Ten Hag told AD: ‘I certainly don’t condone this. This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end.’

He was replaced at the break by Amad Diallo, who gave United the lead in the 48th minute. But Rayo Vallecano drew level through Alvaro Garcia Rivera’s finish nine minutes later.

Ronaldo’s future has been one of the big stories this summer with the 37-year-old making it clear he wants to leave to pursue Champions League football.