Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022– President-elect William Ruto’s controversial win could be overturned thanks to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and his criminal friends from Venezuela.

This is after Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) finally released the evidence they gathered on three Venezuelan nationals accused of tampering with the IEBC systems.

DCI presented its response to the Raila Odinga and Martha Karua petition filed at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Evidence gathered from the trio alleged that they had access to key election material such as the KIEMS kits, data on the deployment of election technology, and passwords of IEBC personnel.

The report was for the first time made public since the arrest of the three foreigners, Salvador Javier Suarez, Jose Castellano and Joel Garcia, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on July 21, 2022.

Castellano, DCI in its affidavit argues, could be able to access the system and manipulate data if he so wished.

“It was established that the confiscated exhibits had substantial information held in the IEBC systems are in full control of foreign employees of M/S Smartmatic International Holdings B.V. and Seamless Limited who have been contracted by IEBC.”

“Castellano was in a position to remotely access the entire IEBC data and has the capacity to add, delete, edit or manipulate in any manner the entire IEBC system,” read the report in part.

From their analysis, DCI also stated that 21 individuals had access to the system with only two being Kenyans working at the electoral body.

Consequently, DCI recommended that the IEBC system should be audited so as to unravel if there was any infiltration of any kind.

Chebukati protested the arrest of the 3 Venezuelan, saying they were IEBC contractors.

He termed their arrest as an attempt to intimidate the poll agency and influence the election outcome. But now the truth has come out of what they were really up to.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.