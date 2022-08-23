Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto and IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati are in deep trouble for allegedly colluding to rig Raila Odinga’s victory.

This is after corruption whistleblower John Mark Githongo filed an affidavit alleging that a team of 56 individuals was hired to infiltrate the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) systems during the election period to steal for Ruto.

In an affidavit deposited at the Supreme Court, Githongo introduced a whistleblower who he claims was part of the team of 56 people hired to manipulate Forms 34A before they were uploaded to the IEBC system.

According to Githongo, the team comprised of 10 supervisors who managed the other 46 tasked with accessing, entering, and manipulating the data in the IEBC portal.

He further argued that the team was under instructions to maintain the total valid votes cast hence the only way to manipulate the figures was by deducting votes from Raila Odinga and adding them to William Ruto.

“Their task was to receive the Forms 34A from the KIEMS Kits which were sent to their server/platform which he termed as Uchaguzi Tallying. After receiving the said data, they would edit the necessary form 34A’s according to the instructions given to them by their leaders and thereafter upload the said edited Form 34A’s to the IEBC portal.”

“The team was indoctrinated on the phrase “freedom is coming “and that they needed to be freed from dynasties; in this case the Petitioner,” read the affidavit in part.

Githongo, in the affidavit, further noted that he received the whistleblowers’ personal details and recorded his statement on camera that would be availed to the court in private to protect him and his family.

The whistleblower claimed that the operation was carried out in conjunction with officials attached to the electoral Commission’s technology department.

“The form 34A’s from the different KIEMS Kits would be transmitted to the ‘Uchaguzi Tallying” server where they would have access to the said forms. They would in turn edit the said forms to conform to the numbers as instructed.

“After the editing, the edited form 34As would then be uploaded back to the system,” added the affidavit.

The affidavit also showed that the team was under instructions to ensure that votes were increased in favor of Ruto in his strongholds to shore up his numbers in areas where there was a low voter turnout.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.