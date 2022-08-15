Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – The Kenyan DAILY POST can now authoritatively report that Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, Dr. William Ruto, is the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Ruto,55, a former chicken seller trounced Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who according to tallies from Reuters, British Broadcasting Corporation(BBC), and Standard Media Group emerged second.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is still double-checking the Form 34As from over 46,229 polling stations in the 291 constituencies and at around 3.00 Pm it will announce the winner.

Security was beefed at Ruto’s home in Karen with elite presidential guards taking over his security and his outriders were increased to the presidential level.

Meanwhile, Raila Odinga, who according to IEBC sources emerged second will hold his meeting at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where he will concede or head to the Supreme Court to oppose Ruto’s win.

