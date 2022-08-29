Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Two people lost their lives in Utawala on Sunday after a drunk lecturer lost control of his vehicle and ran over them.

According to the residents, the lecturer is always drunk and driving recklessly in the estate.

This is not the first time that he is causing an accident while drunk.

He reportedly bails himself out every time he causes an accident while intoxicated.

Here is more information from the residents.

