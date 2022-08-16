Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is on the verge of moving to the Supreme Court to challenge the election of President-elect William Ruto.

Confiding to his ex-spokesman Salim Lone, Raila disputed Ruto’s victory, saying the presidential results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chair Wafula Chebukati were unacceptable.

According to Lone, Raila claimed that the results were a ‘rape of democracy’

“I just had a long conversation with Raila Odinga, his thoughts were the result was like rape of democracy. So, he does not find it acceptable at all,” stated Lone.

In addition, Raila stated that the results announced by the electoral body lacked credibility after four of the seven commissioners said they did not agree with the results.

Raila has now unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times.

In the 2022 general elections, he was trounced by William Ruto who garnered 7,176,141 votes 50.49% while Raila got 6,942,930 votes 48.85%.

The seasoned politician, and his running-mate, Martha Karua, were a no-show at the Bomas of Kenya, where the official announcement was made.

After Chebukati’s announcement, Karua stated that it was not over yet. The cryptic message was interpreted by Kenyans as a sign the team would take legal action.

Raila’s supporters and elected leaders who were at the Bomas of Kenya decried electoral malpractices in the election process.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent Saitabao Kanchory, claimed that the IEBC security system was compromised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.